Help Labourers Walking Home, Assure Work Guarantee: Priyanka Gandhi To Yogi Adityanath

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote a letter Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to help the migrant labourers returning to their native places due to the lockdown.

Ms Vadra said that the stranded labourers should be provided night shelters and any other necessary help if needed.



"Some labourers have started walking home on foot. Some very painful pictures emerged untill last night. It's a request that the steps taken to send stranded labourers home should be done in a proper way. If a large number of people are stranded, then government schools and colleges should be used as temporary shelter-homes, and later, the labourers can be sent home," Mrs Vadra said.

The Congress leader stressed that parties must forget their differences and work together to fight the Coronavirus epidemic.

She further asked the Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister to speak to his counterparts and provide work guarantee to the labourers who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown has prompted a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns.

Taking note of the situation, the home ministry has also issued an advisory asking the state government to prevent migration of workers.

"The home ministry has issued an advisory to States/UTs to prevent mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of COVID19," an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The ministry has also advised states to make vulnerable groups aware of measures taken by the government, including provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system.