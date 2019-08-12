Priyanka Gandhi To Meet Families Of Those Killed In UP Shootout Tomorrow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has met the victims' families earlier. (PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday visit Sonbhadra village in Uttar Pradesh--where 10 people were shot dead over a land dispute last month--to meet the families of the victims, party sources said.

The UP administration has begun preparing for the visit. Security arrangements are being made, an official said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will interact with families of the victims about developments in the village, sources said.

Ten people were shot dead and 28 others injured when armed men led by a village head clashed with them over possession of a disputed piece of land.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tried to visit the village after the massacre but was denied permission by the district administration, which had imposed prohibitory orders.

After meeting injured people at Varanasi hospital, Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Mirzapur.

The members of tribal community had met Priyanka Gandhi the next day. She had promised help to the affected families which was handed over to them by a delegation of party leaders later.

