'Going Abroad And...': Priyanka Gandhi's Veiled Attack On PM Over Economy

As opposition parties continue to target centre amid economic slowdown, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a sharp but veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning over reported layoffs at Infosys, country's second largest software services company.

"Going abroad and saying 'sab changa si' (everything is all right)' does not mean that everything will be fine," she tweeted in Hindi sharing a report on Infosys terminating services of non-performing employees at multiple levels as part of its involuntary attrition.

"There is no news coming from anywhere of increase in employment rate or new jobs being created. Big corporates have started firing people. Those who say 'sab change si' are now 'chup si' (absolutely quiet).... Why?)" she wrote.

The 47-year-old leader was referring to PM Modi's address at mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in September in US where he said: "If you ask me 'Howdy, Modi', my answer is: Everything is great in India." The event was billed by the organisers as largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil.

He then proceeded to translate the remark in differing Indian languages, adding at the end, "Our American friends must be amazed by what I said... All I said was -- everything is fine." Ms Gandhi referred to its Punjabi translation in her tweet: "Sab changa si".

The opposition parties have been constantly attacking the Modi government over economic slowdown, among other issues. On Monday, Ms Gandhi's party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad said that opposition parties will hold a joint protest on issues such as economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment during the winter session of parliament.

The Congress has also planned a series of protests this month to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government at the centre on these issues.

