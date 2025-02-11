"Truly Heartbreaking": Infosys Mass Layoffs Leave Trainees Devastated, Internet Furious

IT giant Infosys has laid off nearly 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, the IT employees' union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed on Friday. The union contended that the freshers were being terminated after just a few months of being onboarded to the company.

For many, the Infosys mass terminations came as a devastating blow. Having waited over two years after graduation to start their careers at Infosys in September 2024 finally, they now found themselves jobless just six months later. As they scrambled to book taxis and buses to return home, the harsh reality sank in-how would they break the news to their families?

"In a shocking and unethical move, Infosys has begun forcefully laying off around 700 campus recruits who were onboarded just a few months ago," Harpreet Singh Saluja, NITES president, said in a statement.

NITES alleged that the company also deployed "bouncers and security personnel" during the termination process to intimidate employees.

Social media erupted with outrage as netizens shared their shock and sympathy for the affected employees.

One user wrote on his X, "This is truly heartbreaking. These freshers waited 2-2.5 years after receiving their offer letters from #Infosys and finally joined in September 2024. Now, after just six months, nearly 700 of them have been laid off. Many might have turned down other opportunities for this-only to face this devastating reality."

Another post described the scene as "the most devastating photo in recent times," highlighting the emotional toll on the young professionals who had placed their trust in one of India's largest IT firms.

A user said on X that layoffs have a big negative impact on people's lives, saying, "Many young college graduates and professionals will have to endure layoffs. 2025 is going to be a tough economic year. Layoffs can have a big negative impact on people's lives, incomes and even marriages."

