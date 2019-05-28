After Priyanka Visit, Congress Meet At 4:30 pm At Rahul Gandhi's House

The Congress is coming to terms with Rahul Gandhi's adamant stance on quitting: sources

Rahul Gandhi will meet top Congress leaders at his home at 4:30 this after amid attempts by the party to get him to change his mind about quitting as party president after its national election rout. Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were among visitors to his home in Delhi on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi has refused to go back on the decision that he conveyed to the party at a post-mortem on Saturday by the Congress Working Committee. The party's top decision-making body will meet again this week, say sources, if Rahul Gandhi does not change his mind.

"He will not change his mind, though I want him to continue," said Tarun Gogoi, a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Mr Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi was extremely upset with senior leaders of the party. "He was not happy with some of our seniors. The way many senior leaders behaved, he felt they should have worked hard but they were not up to his expectations," the former Assam Chief Minister told NDTV.

He said Rahul Gandhi was asked whether a "general should run away". "He said I am not running away. I will fight even more. If I am not looking after the Congress party, then I can fight the ideology," Mr Gogoi revealed.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, 48, told two Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal, to look for his replacement, according to sources.

Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, denied it and said it was a meeting for "routine administrative work".

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi refused to meet any other meeting through the day. Not even Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a veteran whose obsessive campaigning for his son, even at the cost of the party, was reportedly called out by Rahul Gandhi. "He as party president has every right to point out our shortcomings during the campaign," said Mr Gehlot.

Giving away nothing, Randeep Surjewala tweeted on Monday: "The Congress party expects everyone including the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted."

But sources say the party is coming to terms with Rahul Gandhi's adamant stance and the possibility of looking for another chief. The new chief has to be approved by all three Gandhis - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi - say sources.

At the Saturday meeting, Rahul Gandhi also asked the leaders not to consider his mother and sister as his replacement, throwing the party into more turmoil.

In its 134-year history, the Congress has been led mostly by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and has not done very well under the rare non-Gandhi chief, like Sitaram Kesri.

But Rahul Gandhi has now firmly said it is time the party looks for a non-Gandhi has its leader and go for a total reset.

The Congress failed to win a single seat in 17 states and union territories and won only 52 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha - not enough to qualify even for the post of Leader of Opposition (a party needs 55 for that).

It lost even in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh that it won in December, and failed the test in Karnataka, which it has been ruling since May in alliance with HD Kumarasamy.

In its despair, the Congress is fighting a serious threat to its governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka, where the BJP is breathing down its neck.

The Congress's complete collapse is encapsulated by Mr Gandhi's defeat in his constituency Amethi, which has been loyal to the Gandhi family for three decades.

Only in Punjab, where it has been in power since 2017, the Congress won eight of 13 seats. But the win is shadowed by an unending feud between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and minister Navjot Siddhu.

Rahul Gandhi has assured the party that he won't vanish and that he will continue as a "disciplined soldier", say sources.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told NDTV that Mr Gandhi has taken the defeat "on the chin and is taking it personally".