Priyanka Gandhi Only Transited Through Mumbai To Be With Daughter: Congress

In the wake of reports that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Mumbai amid the Maharashtra political turmoil, the Congress on Thursday said she only transited through Mumbai to be with her daughter who turns 20 and is completing an instructor level diving course in the Maldives.

The Congress clarification came amid reports that the party general secretary had reached Mumbai where hectic political activities are on with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which the Congress is a part, battling to survive following a rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) led by Eknath Shinde.

"There have been reports all day that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Mumbai. She only transited through Mumbai to be with her daughter who turns 20 and is completing a instructor level diving course in the Maldives," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi will return on June 30, he said.

Uddhav Thackeray had on Wednesday offered to quit the chief minister's post amid the rebellion by Shinde. He later vacated his official residence in south Mumbai before moving to his family home in suburban Bandra.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the party is ready to quit the MVA government if the rebel legislators camping in Assam return to Mumbai within 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

