'Ruined India': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hits Out At BJP Over Economy

"The BJP has ruined India, which is aspiring to grow," Priyanka Gandhi said. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the BJP for the fall in GDP growth rate and accused the party of making false promises and ruining the country's economy.

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to data released on Friday.

"Promise after promise...2 crore jobs every year, double the price of crops, good days, Make in India, making the economy $5 trillion... Will any promise be accounted for? Today GDP growth is 4.5% which shows that all promises are false," she tweeted in Hindi.

"The BJP has ruined India--which is aspiring to grow--and its economy due to its failures," she said using a picture with a caption ''lowest GDP in 26 quarters''.