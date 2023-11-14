Poll Panel Notice To Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Over Remarks On PM

BJP had accused AAP of posting "unacceptable" and "unethical" video clips and remarks targeting the PM.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has also issued a similar notice to the Aam Aadmi Party for alleged disparaging remarks made against the PM on its social media handle.

Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that Ms Gandhi had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

In its representation to the Election Commission, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings.

A show-cause notice was also issued to the AAP and the party was asked to respond to the charge of model code violation by Thursday.

The BJP had, on November, 10 approached the Election Commission and demanded action against the AAP for posting "very unacceptable" and "unethical" video clips and remarks on a social media platform targeting PM Modi.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak, approached the poll panel on the issue.

"From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two posts on X in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government," Mr Puri told reporters after raising the issue with the EC.

In its notice to the AAP, the EC stated, "The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the election commission said.

Assembly elections were scheduled in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram - this month. Of these, Mizoram has already voted in a single-phase election on November 7.