'I'm Patriotic': Priyanka Chopra's Calm Response To Pak Woman At US Event

Actor Priyanka Chopra won many hearts on Sunday when she calmly responded to a woman from Pakistan who questioned the actor over one of her old tweets after the Balakot air strike.

Priyanka Chopra was answering audience's questions at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 on Saturday where the woman accused the actor, who is also United Nation's Goodwill ambassador, of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".

In a video shared on Twitter, the woman is heard telling Priyanka Chopra: "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like ,me, have supported you in your business."

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all

She was questioning the Quantico actor over her tweet in March days after the air strikes by Air Force at a Jaish-e Mohammed terror camp at Pakistan's Balakot.

The tweet had stirred a row on social media at that time with many users asking a similar question.

On Saturday, Ms Chopra responded to the woman without losing her calm. "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me," she said.

"But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.

The actor won praise on social media for her reply. "Priyanka's cool and dignified response should be applauded. Love her," a user wrote.

"Beautiful reply by our proud @priyankachopra," another user said.

The 37-year-old Bollywood actor, who has also made a mark in Hollywood, is all set to make her comeback with Shonali Bose's ''The Sky Is Pink''. She will also be seen with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.



