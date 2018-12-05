'Touched By Your Blessings ': Priyanka Chopra Thanks PM Modi

PM Modi was a guest at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Delhi.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who just got married to American singer Nick Jonas, has expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending her wedding reception in New Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They hosted a reception at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi. PM Modi was one of guests at the event, which was a close-knit affair with family and close friends of the couple.

Ms Chopra took to Twitter to thank the PM Modi for his blessings. "A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings." Like the wedding, Priyanaka-Nick's wedding reception was also a fiercely guarded event. There was tight security around the luxury hotel and since the prime minister was also a guest.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2. Wishes have been pouring in for the newly married couple.