'We Are Overjoyed': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogacy

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy today. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans and followers.

Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The couple met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London.