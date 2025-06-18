"No Clarity At This Time": What BJP Said On Priyank Kharge US Trip Row

BJP spokesperson Prashanth GS has played down, for now, the row brewing over Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge's claim - that he was denied clearance to visit the United States.

Mr Prashanth told NDTV "there is no clarity about the level at which clearance was denied" and said he would not comment till the Ministry of External Affairs - which sanctions foreign trips by state and federal ministers and officers - explained why permission had been denied.

He pointed out that Mr Kharge himself had said he is unaware of why he was not allowed to visit the US - where he was to attend two events as a member of the Government of Karnataka.

"I don't think there is clarity about the level at which clearance was denied. Mr Kharge himself is not aware... which is what his official statement is also. Let's await details from the government to find out why it was denied... whether at government level or if there was something else."

"Let us await the details... then we can take a call. As you know, protocol for official visits is that it has to be cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs even if someone has a valid US visa. So we have to understand from the MEA if Priyank Kharge was denied by them or the US," he said.

It was put to Mr Prashant that Mr Kharge had indicated - in response to NDTV breaking the story - the denial came from the federal government and that he would "seek a clear explanation..."

I'm holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I'm back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial. https://t.co/70QyioMeM8 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 17, 2025

He was also asked about past instances of opposition leaders being denied permission for official visits, such as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Singapore World Cities' Summit.

The BJP spokesperson responded by pointing out that just last month opposition leaders had been invited to delegations visiting the US, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other countries as representatives of the Government of India carrying an anti-terror message.

This was after Operation Sindoor - India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which terror camps and bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed.

Mr Prashant also declared the federal government continues to allow Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to visit foreign countries despite his "defaming India" on each trip.

"We are not averse to opposition leaders visiting foreign countries on an official basis. We sent opposition leaders to other countries after Op Sindoor. We know also how often Rahul Gandhi goes and defames India... but has the government ever denied him clearance?"

"Even now Rahul Gandhi is missing and no one knows where he is..." he declared, "This not about the government denying permission... we have to find out why it was denied, if at all."

Mr Kharge, who is returning from attending events in Paris, had been expected to go on to delegations to the conferences in Boston and San Francisco. NDTV understands Karnataka government officials have been granted permission to attend these events and are enroute.

A miffed Congress leader, who is the son of party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, is returning to India and is expected in Bengaluru by this evening, after which a detailed statement is expected.