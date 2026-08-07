Private Bus Gets Wedged Into State Bus After Big Crash Near Nagpur, 12 Injured

Several people were injured after a private bus rammed a Maharashtra state transport bus from behind on Friday and got wedged into it.

The accident happened on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route in Maharashtra. According to sources, at least 10 to 12, onboard both the private and the state buses, sustained injuries.

Witnesses say that the accident took place while both buses were heading towards Nagpur. The private bus, which was approaching from behind, lost control and rammed the rear end of the government bus.

It is being alleged that the driver of the private bus was intoxicated. However, no official confirmation has been received yet.

Visuals of the incident showed that the collision caused a part of the private bus to get lodged inside the government bus. The seats of both buses were seen mangled. However, no death was reported immediately.

The private bus bears the label 'Express Bus Service'.

Locals rescued the injured passengers and helped them. Police officials and ambulances were yet to arrive at the scene immediately after the accident.

The accident caused chaos in the area, with locals gathering at the spot. Slight traffic disruption was also witnessed as the two buses occupied a part of the road.

An official comment on the incident is yet to be received.