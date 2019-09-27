Ram Vilas Paswan's Nephew To Contest Samastipur Bypoll

The Samastipur seat fell vacant after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother (File Photo)

Prince Raj, nephew of LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, will be the NDA candidate in the bye-election from Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, the Lok Janshakti Party announced on Friday.

LJP is an ally of BJP and they contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

The Samastipur seat fell vacant after the death of Mr Paswan's younger brother Ramchander Paswan two months ago. Prince Raj is the son of Ramchander Paswan.

According to party sources, Prince Raj is national president of the students wing of the LJP, and is close to Mr Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, the LJP MP from Jamui.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.