PM's Office Asks CBI To Investigate Impersonation Case

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate an alleged case of impersonation wherein the name of PMO has been misused for committing financial fraud.

The CBI registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and has taken up the investigation.

"I am directed to forward herewith a copy of a online grievance dated 20 June file by Umeshchandra J Tank alleging that one Mathew, who claims to be from PMO Insurance Cell, has cheated him by fraudulently transferring a sum of Rs 18, 999 from his bank account," read the letter from PMO to CBI.

"Prima facie, this is the case of impersonation wherein the name of PMO has been misused for committing financial fraud. Accordingly, CBI is requested to lodge a complaint for initiating investigation as per law," it read.

"The complaint prima facie discloses cognizable offences under section 420 of IPC and 66D of IT Act, 2000. Therefore a regular case is registered and entrusted to officer for investigation," said CBI.

