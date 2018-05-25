Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speeches In Bengal's Santiniketan: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at Visva Bharati University in Bengal's Santiniketan

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech at Visva Bharati University in Bengal's Santiniketan:

We are here to honour tradition today. I congratulate the ones who have got a degree today and wish them the best for the future.

Your degree is the proof of your educational prowess. But you haven't just got a degree here, you have received something much more unique. You are the custodians of a great legacy.

You all are custodians of a culture that is both ancient and modern.

Gurdev (Rabindranath Tagore) said the world is one nest, one home. Gurudev gave his entire life to the belief that 'world is one family' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam).

Rarely has there been a convocation where the prime minister's of two countries have been present.

Our countries (India and Bangladesh) are joined in cooperation and collaboration.

During my travels abroad I found people everywhere treat Rabindranath Tagore with so much respect.

Rabindranath Tagore was a global citizen. His brother Satyendranath Tagore was the first Indian to join the civil services. He worked as a commissioner in Ahemdabad. There, for six months, he taught English literature to Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore).

Rabindranath Tagore always stressed on holding on to his Indian-ness. He had written about this in a letter to his son-in-law.

Simplicity is the main principle of education at Shantiniketan.

In 2021, this institution will complete 100 years. By then can you take the partnership for progress you have with 50 villages to a 100 or 200?

Bangladesh and India bonded by cooperation and understanding.

Be it about culture or public policy, Bangladesh and India can learn a lot of things from each other.

