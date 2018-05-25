Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speeches In Bengal's Santiniketan: Highlights

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech at Visva Bharati University in Bengal's Santiniketan:
- We are here to honour tradition today. I congratulate the ones who have got a degree today and wish them the best for the future.
- Your degree is the proof of your educational prowess. But you haven't just got a degree here, you have received something much more unique. You are the custodians of a great legacy.
- You all are custodians of a culture that is both ancient and modern.
- Gurdev (Rabindranath Tagore) said the world is one nest, one home. Gurudev gave his entire life to the belief that 'world is one family' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam).
- Rarely has there been a convocation where the prime minister's of two countries have been present.
- Our countries (India and Bangladesh) are joined in cooperation and collaboration.
- During my travels abroad I found people everywhere treat Rabindranath Tagore with so much respect.
- Rabindranath Tagore was a global citizen. His brother Satyendranath Tagore was the first Indian to join the civil services. He worked as a commissioner in Ahemdabad. There, for six months, he taught English literature to Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore).
- Rabindranath Tagore always stressed on holding on to his Indian-ness. He had written about this in a letter to his son-in-law.
- Simplicity is the main principle of education at Shantiniketan.
- In 2021, this institution will complete 100 years. By then can you take the partnership for progress you have with 50 villages to a 100 or 200?
- Bangladesh and India bonded by cooperation and understanding.
- Be it about culture or public policy, Bangladesh and India can learn a lot of things from each other.
