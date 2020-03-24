'CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' : PM Modi's Top Quotes

CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' (No one must go out on the roads). One step out of your door, beyond the "lakshman rekha", can bring in this deadly disease to your home.

From 12 am tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country

Centre has allocated 15,000 crore for fighting coronavirus

We are taking all steps to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities

The nationwide lockdown will be in place for 21 days (3 weeks)

One day's "Janata Curfew" has shown that we can fight the coronavirus pandemic together

The only way of arresting the spread of the coronavirus is -- social distancing

Social distancing not just for the sick, it is for all, even for the Prime Minister