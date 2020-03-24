"CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' : PM Modi's Top Quotes

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

In his last address, PM Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 500 people in India. This was the PM's second address to the nation since Thursday when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, a 14-hour self-quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus. Since then, almost all of India has come under complete lockdown, with states like Punjab imposing a curfew.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

  1. CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' (No one must go out on the roads). One step out of your door, beyond the "lakshman rekha", can bring in this deadly disease to your home.

  2. From 12 am tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country

  3. Centre has allocated 15,000 crore for fighting coronavirus

  4. We are taking all steps to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities

  5. The nationwide lockdown will be in place for 21 days (3 weeks)

  6. One day's "Janata Curfew" has shown that we can fight the coronavirus pandemic together

  7. The only way of arresting the spread of the coronavirus is -- social distancing

  8. Social distancing not just for the sick, it is for all, even for the Prime Minister

  9. Today India is at the stage, where our actions will decide that to what extent we can curb the impact of this disaster



