PM Modi Wishes Nepal Counterpart Successful Surgery, Speedy Recovery

KP Sharma Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week.

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights," PM Modi tweeted.

