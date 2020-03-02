PM Modi Wishes Nepal Counterpart Successful Surgery, Speedy Recovery

KP Sharma Oli would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week.

KP Sharma Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function.

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights," PM Modi tweeted.

My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)