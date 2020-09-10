Villages Should Become Pillars Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

The establishment of pisciculture facilities in Bihar will help fish producers get new markets: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that villages should become the pillars of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" which will enrich the villages further and strengthen them.

The comments of the Prime Minister came on the occasion of the digital launch of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

"Today the schemes that have been initiated, the thought behind that is that our villages become pillars of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". The attempt is that now in this century - Blue Revolution means work related to fisheries, White Revolution means dairy work, Sweet Revolution means honey production. It will enrich our villages further, strengthen them," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also launched the e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

"Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has been set with this goal in mind. Today the scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. Over 20 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this in the next 4-5 years. Out of this, work worth Rs 1,700 crores is being started today," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that with the establishment of pisciculture facilities in various places in Bihar, fish producers will get new markets for their produce.

"In Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj and Samastipur many facilities have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid. With this, fish producers will get new infrastructure, modern equipment, new markets will also be available," he said.

"Keeping in mind the trade of fish in every part of the country, in the sea and riverine areas, for the first time such a big plan has been made in the country. After independence, many times more investment is being made on the Prime Minister's Matsya Sampada Yojana," he added.