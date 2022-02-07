"Those Making Fun Of 'Make In India' Now A Joke": PM's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Budget session of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, said there is a new world order post COVID-19 pandemic. "India should emerge as a world leader. We are being recognised as a leader," he said.

PM Modi also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, blaming them for spreading Covid by instigating migrant workers to leave cities during the first wave of the pandemic.

Here are the Top Quotes from PM Modi's address: