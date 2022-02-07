"Congress' Covid 'Paap'": PM On Migrant Exodus During 1st Wave

Hundreds of migrants were forced to return home on truck or on foot during first lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed the migrant crisis during the first wave of Covid on the opposition, especially the Congress, as he responded to criticism of the government's policies in parliament.

"The Congress crossed the limit. During the first wave, when the country was in lockdown and when the WHO was advising everyone to stay wherever they are, the Congress went to the Mumbai railway station to give tickets to labourers to go and spread coronavirus," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha, calling it "paap (sin)".

"You pushed labourers into crisis. In Delhi, the government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged. Infections then shot up in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where the coronavirus had not even spread that much."

Opposition parties had targeted the ruling BJP and the central government when in 2020, during the prolonged virus lockdown, millions of migrants, stranded without jobs or shelter, started heading to their home states on trucks or on foot.