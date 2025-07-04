Exclusive: Kolkata College Meeting Resolution Shows Trinamool MLA Cleared 'Mango' Mishra's Contract

The governing body of South Calcutta Law College at whose campus a student was allegedly gang raped had passed a resolution to renew the appointment of the accused, Monojit 'Mango' Mishra, in August 2024.

'Mango' Mishra has been sacked now. He had been working as a temporary employee of the college on contract.

NDTV has seen a copy of the resolution to renew his contract passed by the college's governing body, whose president is Trinamool Congress MLA Ashok Deb.

Mr Deb told the college's vice principal to issue an appointment letter to 'Mango' Mishra, according to the resolution.

The governing body's register and the attendance log of temporary employees have been seized for investigation, Kolkata Police sources said.

The governing body register has records of all communications and minutes of meetings.

According to the college vice principal who is also the governing body's secretary, 'Mango' Mishra signed up as an ad-hoc staffer as per the Bar Council's rules following the increase in the number of academic subjects. He was paid a stipend of Rs 500.

However, allegations have surfaced that no process was followed in appointing 'Mango' Mishra.

The contract of the man, who now faces allegations of gang rape, was renewed within 45 days and not after six months as mandated by rules, from the expiry of the previous contract. This happened under the supervision of Mr Deb, the Trinamool Congress MLA.

Many professors and students were upset with the decision as they knew 'Mango' Mishra had a criminal background.

Two other accused in the case, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, who were still studying in the college, have also been expelled.

'Mango' Mishra took admission in 2013, but was rusticated the same year for allegedly stabbing a man. He resurfaced in 2017, took readmission and graduated in 2022. He describes himself on social media as a practising criminal lawyer.

"In December 2016, he was accused of leading a mob of outsiders to vandalise the college premises. FIRs and counter-FIRs were lodged at the Kasba police station in connection with the incident, but for some unknown reason, the cases got dropped," Titas Manna, a former student, told NDTV.

There are at least seven first information reports (FIRs) and other complaints filed against 'Mango' Mishra with several police stations in south Kolkata, including many allegations of sex assaults.

The college's governing body said it will apply for cancellation of 'Mango' Mishra's Bar Council membership.