How 'Mango' Mishra Turned Kolkata College Union Room Into A Bar

Monojit Mishra, the key accused in the Kolkata law college rape case, had turned the union room into a bar and a "party" place, his batchmate told NDTV on Friday.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, she said that Mishra, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old student inside the college premises last month, used to drink alcohol with his friends in the union room every evening.

The woman, who took admission at the South Calcutta Law College in 2016, a year before Mishra was enrolled, said that he used to harass women.

She said Mishra, alias 'Mango', had once thrashed a security guard.

He used to threaten to shoot the college staff over every small issue, she said.

Mishra, who once held a position in the student union of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, has multiple police complaints against him, including ripping off the dress of a woman student in July 2019 and molesting a woman in Swinhoe Lane in March 2022.

He is also accused of beating up a college guard and damaging college property in a May 2024 case.

He first joined the Kolkata college in 2007 and would have finished the course in 2012. During his time, he got involved in campus politics, and when the Trinamool came to power in Bengal in 2011, he dropped out before finishing his course.

'Mango' Mishra took readmission in 2017 and passed out in 2022.

A year later, he joined the college as a casual, clerical staff member. The vice principal of the college told NDTV that he received Rs 500 per day for his work.

Kolkata Rape Case

The survivor in her police complaint has said that two men watched as a third raped her in a guardroom - after having bullied the guard into leaving - at the South Calcutta Law College on the night of June 25.

The woman said three men - whom she only identified with the initials 'J', 'M', and 'P' - cornered her at 7.30 pm after a meeting of the ruling Trinamool's student wing. She said 'M' and 'P' locked her in a room with 'J', who tried to rape her.

"I fought back... I cried and asked him to let me go... I even touched his feet, but he didn't let me go..." she told the cops. "He tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I kept pushing him back. I asked him to let me go. 'I can't do this, I have a boyfriend and I love him', I said."

The main gate, she said, had been locked, and the "guard was helpless and did not help".

She said she was then bundled into the guard's room (the guard was thrown out) where "'J' undressed me and started raping me. When I fought, he blackmailed me..."

At 10.50 pm, she said in her complaint, the men released her, warning her again about informing the authorities.

Four people, including Mishra and a security guard, have so far been arrested in the case.