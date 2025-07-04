5-Hour Crime Scene Reconstruction At Kolkata College With 'Mango' Mishra

The four men, including the prime accused, arrested for the rape of a law student was taken to South Calcutta Law College for a reconstruction of the crime scene on Friday, as the city police intensified its probe into the case that has sparked an uproar across the state.

A team of senior policemen took alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed and security guard Pinaki Banerjee to the institute at around 4.30am to reconstruct the events that led to the rape of the 24-year-old student in the evening of June 25.

"The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation. We completed the task today. The four accused persons were taken to the South Calcutta Law College early this morning, and the task is done," a police officer told news agency PTI.

The entire reconstruction process, carried out in the presence of a huge police team, lasted for nearly five hours, following which the four were taken back to the police station, the officer added.

"Our findings will now be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and verified with other evidence," the officer said.