PM Modi To Meet Government Housing Scheme Beneficiaries In Maharashtra

PM Modi will also attend the 'griha pravesh' ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and interact with them in Shirdi on October 19, an official said Tuesday. He will also attend the e-griha pravesh ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the government housing scheme.

PM Modi will be part of programmes to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary, organised by the Sai temple trust.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde Tuesday claimed that the state government is spending Rs 2 crore to bring beneficiaries for the October 19 function.

"None of the government schemes are reaching the target group. So now they've opted for false promotion of the schemes, with elections approaching," he alleged.

"In fact, PMAY is merely the old Indira Awas Yojana combined with a few other schemes and rechristened. Its implementation has been such that they are looking for beneficiaries now. Also given the drought situation, why are government funds being spent on such propaganda?" he said.