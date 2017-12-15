PM Modi To Address Rallies In Mizoram And Meghalaya Tomorrow

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram's state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.

All India | | Updated: December 15, 2017 19:05 IST
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl before heading to Shillong (File)

Shillong/Aizawl:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya tomorrow to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner PS Dkhar said PM Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm.

He will address a rally, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura National Highway, Mr Dkhar said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister's visit, district SP Davis Marak said.

BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of Meghalaya will be attending the rally tomorrow.

The party volunteers here have geared up to ensure that the programme turns out to be a success, Mr Khongwir said.

