'There Are Many Who Don't Like A Strong India': PM Modi

Weak government helps them get their work done according to their requirements, PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak to make profits easily.

He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of "this corruption." “When the country is moving fast, some countries and some institutions don't like it. There are many people who don't like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak, so that they can make profits easily,” PM Modi said addressing a public meeting at this taluka headquarters town in Vijayanagara district.

Weak government helps them get their work done according to their requirements, he said.

“Congress too was a clear beneficiary of this corruption. This was the game going on but the BJP has become a challenge for them. Their worry is that there is a BJP government which no one can bend,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that those who are aware of the Lutyens Delhi know that before 2014 brokers ruled the roost in the corridors of power.

Hotel suites were booked for years for the lobbyists who would get all their works done through lobbying, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said there is a cleanliness drive in the corridors of power after 2014.

“I want to tell the Congress and its allies in clear terms that however much effort you make to stall the BJP, India will be a developed nation,” he said.

He told the gathering that India used to import toys worth crores of rupees but due to his initiatives, the country has become a big toy exporter.

“BJP's ‘vocal for local' campaign is creating a global market for our products,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

He blamed the Congress government for allegedly destroying the seeds of development sowed by the BJP in Karnataka. "The Congress does not work, and stalls all the good work BJP had done," he added.

“We worked to develop industries in Karnataka but the Congress created electricity scarcity in the state after coming to power. Without electricity, industries will collapse. The power scarcity has impacted the industries of Karnataka,” Modi alleged.

The Prime Minister targeted the Congress for not implementing the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged that the Congress did "injustice" to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir due to Article 370 as they were not getting reservation as per the constitutional provision.

“It is my tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I respected the constitution. By abrogating Article 370, I granted the reservation rights to the SC/ST communities of Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said.

Accusing Congress of anti-SC/ST and anti-women, the Prime Minister said the BJP for the first time made a woman from a Scheduled Tribe, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.

To defeat her, the INDIA bloc put all its efforts, said PM Modi, adding that they had also opposed a Dalit, Ramnath Kovind, as President.

The Prime Minister said the Congress wants to usurp 55 percent of the wealth of people, which people saved to inherit to their children and distribute among its "vote bank".

“After squandering the resources of this country, these corrupt people now want to usurp private properties,” PM Modi charged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)