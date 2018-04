PM Modi Takes Metro During Rush Hour, Surprised Riders Get Selfies

PM Narendra Modi seen here with a passenger taking a selfie at a Delhi metro station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the metro from an underground station near his official residence to travel to north Delhi for the opening of a memorial dedicated to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution and a Dalit icon His destination was Alipur Road, one of the most crowded parts of the city.Ringed by Special Protection Group commandos, PM Modi boarded the metro from the Lok Kalyan Marg station. It was seen as a good plan, since traveling by road would have meant a huge security nightmare and traffic jams.His entry caused excitement among riders on their way home during rush hour on Friday. They took selfies with the Prime Minister, who obliged as many co-passengers as he could.PM Modi was also seen chatting with some. As one man stayed firmly by his side, trying to take a selfie, the Prime Minister was seen asking him to make way for a woman rider who was standing.No one could linger too long as the security personnel quickly moved them away.