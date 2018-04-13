PM Modi Takes Metro During Rush Hour, Surprised Riders Get Selfies PM Narendra Modi took the Delhi Metro today from Lok Kalyan Marg station to Alipur Road, one of the most crowded parts of the city.

PM Modi took a ride on the Delhi Metro from Lok Kalyan Marg station to Alipur Road New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the metro from an underground station near his official residence to travel to north Delhi for the opening of a memorial dedicated to BR Ambedkar, the



His destination was Alipur Road, one of the most crowded parts of the city.



Ringed by Special Protection Group commandos, PM Modi boarded the metro from the Lok Kalyan Marg station. It was seen as a good plan, since traveling by road would have meant a huge security nightmare and traffic jams.

PM Narendra Modi seen here with a passenger taking a selfie at a Delhi metro station



They took selfies with the Prime Minister, who obliged as many co-passengers as he could.

PM Narendra Modi arrived for the opening of a memorial dedicated to BR Ambedkar



No one could linger too long as the security personnel quickly moved them away.



