PM Modi Should Get Vaccinated First To 'Clear All Doubts': Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar said once they get the vaccine, he will also be ready. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first get himself vaccinated for COVID-19 to clear doubts in the minds of people, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader in Maharashtra Prakash Ambedkar said today.

"The prime minister and chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) should take the COVID-19 vaccine first and clear all doubts in the minds of the people. Once they get the vaccine shot, I am also ready to get myself vaccinated," he said.

Mr Ambedkar also said the VBA will hold protests across Maharashtra on January 27 in support of the ongoing agitation by farmers at borders of Delhi for the repeal of three new farm laws.

He said the upcoming agitation for farmers will be held by Muslim volunteers of the VBA.

"During Delhi's Shahin Baugh protest, Sikhs had guarded agitators, now Muslims will show their support through this agitation," Mr Ambedkar said and named the proposed protest as "Kisan Baugh".

Mr Ambedkar said Opposition parties, including the Congress, the CPI and the CPI (M) have failed to support the farmers' protests.

"Are these parties paralysed? Rahul Gandhi remained present for the agitation but his party was not seen," he said.

Asked about the demand by the ruling Shiv Sena to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar, Mr Ambedkar said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj had no links with this city.

"This renaming movement smacks of anti-Muslim sentiment," he added.

He said the VBA will contest the upcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation election on the issue of water scarcity without forming any alliance.