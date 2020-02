PM Modi has conveyed his blessings to the bride and her family (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to rickshaw puller Mangal Kewat, congratulated him on her daughter's wedding.

In the letter which was received by Mr Kewat on the day of the marriage ceremony of his daughter, PM Modi has conveyed his blessings to her and the family.

Mr Kewat, a resident of Domri village adopted by PM Modi, had sent an invitation card to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and had urged him to visit for his daughter's wedding on February 12.