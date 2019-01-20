Opposition "Vilifying EVMs" To Explain Coming Defeat, Says PM Modi

Opposition 'Vilifying EVMs' To Explain Coming Defeat, Says PM Modi
Panaji: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on a projected opposition alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections that had a jumpstart yesterday following a massive 22-party rally held in Kolkata yesterday. Accusing the opposition parties of being only about dynasty, the Prime  Minister said it was merely an effort to explaining their inevitable defeat.

"The opposition is staring at defeat in the 2019 election... they are looking for excuses and so EVMs are being vilified," the Prime Minister said at a meeting with party workers in Congress-ruled Goa today.

The opposition, he said, has formed alliances with each other. "We've formed alliance with 125 crore countrymen. Which alliance do you think is stronger?" the Prime Minister said.

"Most leaders at that stage in Kolkata were either sons of influential people or were trying to set up their own children. They have 'dhanshakti' (power of wealth), while we have 'janshakti' (power of the people)".

 

