Indian Economy Has Gone From 'Fragile To Fastest-Growing': PM Modi

"Five years ago, the world saw India as a nation of scams and financial crises," PM Modi said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India had experienced drastic economic transformation; going from the "fragile five" nations to the world's fastest-growing economy.

"Earlier, the Indian governments would be in national and international headlines for scams. Now, the focus has shifted to new schemes," PM Modi said while interacting with booth-level BJP workers.

Five years ago, the world saw India as a nation of scams, electricity shortage and financial crises. This perspective had changed and now we are being considered trustworthy, he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the progress India has made when it comes to sanitation facilities. "Five years ago, the country did not have enough toilets. Now, nine crore toilets had been constructed and sanitation coverage in the country had gone up from 38 per cent to 98 per cent," he added.

"There was a time when 70 crore Indians had to go without electricity. Today, several crore households had received electricity connection," he said. '

PM Modi added that high inflation and low growth has now given way to low inflation and high growth, a transformation that had happened over the last four-and-a-half years.