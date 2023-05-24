Video: PM Modi Shares Highlights Of His Meeting With Australian Counterpart

Australian Prime Minister also shared a picture of himself and PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed his visit to Australia an “important” one and said that it will “will boost the friendship” between the two countries. PM Modi was in Australia as part of the final leg of his three-nation tour, which began in Japan.

PM Narendra Modi also met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Sydney on Wednesday and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and defence among other issues.

Sharing a video on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, “From productive talks with PM Anthony Albanese to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between India and Australia.”

Sharing a video on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "From productive talks with PM Anthony Albanese to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between India and Australia."

The Australian Prime Minister also shared a picture of himself and PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. Along with the image, PM Anthony Albanese tweeted, Sydney turning it up for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Australian Prime Minister also shared a picture of himself and PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. Along with the image, PM Anthony Albanese tweeted, "Sydney turning it up for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

PM Narendra Modi yesterday attended a grand event for the Indian community in Australia along with Anthony Albanese. At the event, the Australian PM called PM Modi "The Boss" while comparing his popularity to that of legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit the Sydney Harbour and Opera House, in Australia.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss," said Anthony Albanese.

Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).