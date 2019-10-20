PM Modi Releases Tamil Version Of Mamallapuram Poem

PM Modi had won appreciation from state ministers and political parties, including the PMK.

Taking forward his Tamil pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a Tamil translation of his poem on his conversation with the ocean at Mamallapuram during his recent visit for the informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The Prime Minister, who donned a ''veshti,'' (dhoti) and a shawl over his shoulder in sync with Tamil tradition while receiving President Xi at the ancient coastal town near here, released its Tamil version which perfectly toes the tradition for rendition in verse format.

PM Modi had won appreciation from state ministers and political parties, including the PMK.

Days after stating that his conversation with the ocean "carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem," PM Modi tweeted, tagging its Tamil version today.

Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/85jlzNL0Jm - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2019

The Tamil rendition of PM Modi's poem comes against the background of a series of gestures in recent times which are seen as a bid to reach out to the Tamil people after the Centre was accused by political parties in the state of trying to impose Hindi.

The charge was made after Home Minister Amit Shah batted for Hindi as a common language last month. Later, he clarified he did not mean imposition of Hindi.

On September 27, PM Modi, addressing the United Nations General Assembly quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar's famous phrase, "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir."

"3000 years ago, a great poet of India, Kaniyan Poongundranar wrote in Tamil, the most ancient language of the world "Yaadhum Oore..."

It meant ''we belong to all places, and to everyone'', PM Modi had said, adding this sense of belonging beyond borders was unique to India.

Later during his recent visit to Chennai, PM Modi had said Tamil was now echoing across America and he extolled its rich antiquity at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras.

Addressing the convocation he had said, "We are in the state of Tamil Nadu, which has a special distinction. It is home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil."

At Mamallapuram, he had also welcomed President Xi in Tamil. The Prime Minister's ocean poem in Tamil captures the magnificence of the ocean, its strength, humility and endless journey which taught lessons of life and gave the "mantra that growth is life." His verses also has shades of philosophy and spirituality.

PM Modi had said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in "conversation" with the ocean.

He had also had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy. His collection of poems titled "A Journey" is already available.

