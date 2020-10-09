PM Modi, President Pay Last Respects To Ram Vilas Paswan In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ram Vilas Paswan's residence in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party leader (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in New Delhi this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh also paid their respects to the leader.

Ram Vilas Paswan -- a minister in PM Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday where he was recuperating from heart surgery.

His body reached his Delhi residence from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) early morning.

LJP chief and Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among others present at the AIIMS in the morning.

Meanwhile, flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament are flying at half-mast to condole the death of the Union Minister.

Home ministry officials said state funeral will be accorded to Ram Vilas Paswan. Cremation will take place in Patna on Saturday.

