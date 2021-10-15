PM Modi, President Kovind, Other Leaders Wish People On Dussehra

2021 Dussehra: PM Modi said greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami. (File)

Several leaders and ministers took to social media websites this morning to wish the country on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people by taking to Twitter, and said, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami."

विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं।



PM Modi also said he will dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami today.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्‍योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्‍ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

Dussehra is celebrated across India and some other countries by burning the effigies of Ravana (demon king in ancient epic Ramayana) in open fields to symbolise the victory of good over evil. According to Ramayana, it was on this day that Lord Ram defeated Ravan, the king of Lanka. It is also known that on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasura. Durga Puja celebrations are a reminder of the Goddess's victory over evil.

"This festival of eternal victory of religion, justice, truth and virtue over unrighteousness, injustice, untruth and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce the evils inside them and walk on the path of humanity. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone," Home Minister Amid Shah tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to early in the morning and used a Hindi quote with the phrase "Jai Siya Ram" to mark the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashami symbolizing the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood."