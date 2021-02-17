When Chips Were Down, You Kept Things Running: PM Praises IT Industry

The solutions, which India has provided to the world are inspiring, PM Modi added.

Lauding the performance of the country's information technology (IT) industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "when the chips were down, your (industry) core kept things running."

"At a time when every sector was affected due to corona, you achieved a 2 per cent growth. It is commendable if India's IT industry adds USD 4 billion to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF).

"By providing lakhs of jobs during the pandemic, the IT industry has once again proved itself why it is one of the strongest pillars of the country's economy," he added.

Noting that the world is looking at India with great expectations, the Prime Minister said, "We should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During COVID, our science and technology not only proved itself but has also evolved."

Talking about India's performance during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "There was a time when we were dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine. Now, we are providing made-in-India corona vaccines to several countries."

"There were reasons that IT industry could not get benefits from the large domestic market of India. Due to this particular reason digital divide kept widening in India. We may call it 'Diya tale andhera'. Policies of our government reflect how we changed this approach in the past few years," PM Modi elaborated.

"Our government is well aware that future leaders cannot develop with restrictions in place. Therefore, the government is trying to get the tech industry out of unnecessary regulations," he added.

Giving a message to the entrepreneurs, PM Modi said, "Do not limit yourself to just valuations and exit strategies. Think about how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think about how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence."

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the NASSCOM. The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.