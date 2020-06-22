PM Modi Pays Tribute To Kavya Guru Kalidas On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that Kalidas became famous by the name "Ajpal" (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings on Kalidas Jayanti, recalling his works which reflect Indian philosophy and social service.

Tweeting in Sanskrit, he said Kalidas came from a common background and rose to become a great poet or a "kavya guru" due to his works.

PM Modi recalled that Kalidas became famous by the name "Ajpal".

The expression of renunciation, penance, social service, Indian philosophy are reflected in his poetry and literature, PM Modi said.

Kalidas is considered as one of the greatest scholars and poets who wrote in the Sanskrit language.