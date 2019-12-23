Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Born in 1902 in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh was the prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.

Charan Singh was at the forefront of strengthening India's democratic fabric, PM Modi said (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution for empowering the marginalised.

"Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his jayanti (birth anniversary). Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised," PM Modi tweeted.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was at the forefront of strengthening India's democratic fabric, PM Modi said.

PM Modi Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary

