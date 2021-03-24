"A Hope For Society": PM Modi On Bengal BJP Candidate Who Works As Domestic Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated a BJP candidate, from West Bengal's Ausgram seat Kalita Majhi, who reportedly works as a house help and said she is an example in politics.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also tagged a media report on Ms Majhi, which states that she is the wife of a plumber and works as a domestic help earning a modest income.

Ms Majhi, the BJP candidate from the Ausgram assembly seat in West Bengal, is an example in politics, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kalita ji, who earns a livelihood in a self-respecting manner, has emerged as a new hope for the society through her dedication to serve," he added.

Elections to the 294-member assembly in Bengal will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. 