Tributes, Nostalgia As Leaders Mourn Chandan Mitra

Chandan Mitra joined politics in 2003 as a Rajya Sabha member. In 2010, his second term in the Rajya Sabha began as a BJP lawmaker.

Chandan Mitra (right) with friend Swapan Dasgupta of the BJP in 1972.

New Delhi:

Chandan Mitra, editor and former Rajya Sabha member, died late Wednesday night. He was 65. Mr Mitra was the printer-publisher of The Pioneer, but resigned from the post in June this year. He had also served as the editor of the Delhi-based English daily. After his son broke the news this morning, a number of people paid tributes to Mr Mitra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the death of Mr Mitra and offered his condolences to his family and admirers.

“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics,” the PM added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Mr Mitra was known for his deep knowledge and sharp writing and his contributions towards journalism and politics.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was anguished by Mr Mitra's death, and offered condolences to his family and followers.

Sharing an image of himself with Mr Mitra in 1972, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said he lost his “closest friend”. Mr Dasgupta said they had studied together, started as journalists at the same time and shared the “excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave”.

Former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said he was “very sorry” to hear about the death of Mr Mitra, whom he also described as a “good friend”.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Mr Mitra was an immensely respected editor, who led The Pioneer. “His vast experience and insightful understanding of issues always gave readers a new perspective. A huge loss for journalism.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Mr Mitra was his campaign manager during his successful race to be the president of the St Stephen's College Union Society. He added that they remained in touch over the years until "politics separated us".

Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill praised Mr Mitra's art of making a point without noise and maintaining dignity during television debates.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said Mr Mitra contributed immensely to the field of politics and journalism. “May his family find the strength to deal with the loss,” he added.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said he was shocked and deeply saddened after hearing about the death of “dear old friend Chandan Mitra Ji”. He said he will always cherish their friendship and the memorable moments that they shared for a long time.

In 2018, he quit the BJP in 2018 and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

