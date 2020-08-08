PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra At Delhi's Raj Ghat

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is situated at Raj Ghat, the memorialof Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

The inauguration was done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is situated at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi later watched a short video on "Swachh Bharat Mission" at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission," a statement issued by the PMO said.

"A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the anniversary of Quit India movement and launched "Gandagi Mukt Bharat" (dirt-free India), a special week-long campaign for swachhata (cleanliness) in the run up to Independence Day, during which each day till August 15 there will be special initiatives undertaken across the country.