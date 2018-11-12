Modi In Varanasi Live Updates: PM To Launch Two National Highways

PM Modi will be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highways and an inland waterways project at his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, today.

The two roads have a combined length of 34 km and have been laid at a cost of Rs. 1,571.95 crore.

The first multi-modal waterways terminal on the Ganga river is part of the Centre's Jal Marg Vikas Project which aims to develop the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia for navigation of large vessels.

