Modi In Varanasi Live Updates: PM To Launch Two National Highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate an inland waterways project in Varanasi today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2018 13:13 IST
PM Modi will be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highways and an inland waterways project at his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, today. 

The two roads have a combined length of 34 km and have been laid at a cost of Rs. 1,571.95 crore.

The first multi-modal waterways terminal on the Ganga river is part of the Centre's Jal Marg Vikas Project which aims to develop the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia for navigation of large vessels.

Here are the live updates from Modi's Varanasi visit:


Nov 12, 2018
13:13 (IST)
National Waterway-1 (Haldia-Varanasi stretch) is being developed with technical assistance and investment support from the World Bank. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,369.18 crore.

Nov 12, 2018
13:11 (IST)
The objective of the first multi-modal waterways terminal on the Ganga river is to promote inland waterways as a cheap and environment-friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is the project implementing agency.
