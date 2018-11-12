PM Modi Unveils Varanasi Port, Receives India's First Inland Cargo Vessel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated an inland port in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated an inland port in Varanasi on the Ganga River as part of the centre's push to develop inland waterways, starting with the stretch of the river between the Uttar Pradesh holy city and Haldia in West Bengal for navigation of large vessels.

The project was unveiled as the PM received India's first container vessel that sailed from Kolkata on the inland waterway on October 30, carrying cargo belonging to food and beverage giant PepsiCo India.

The Jal Marg Vikas project aims to promote inland waterways as a cheap and environment-friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is the project implementing agency.

National Waterway-1 (Haldia-Varanasi stretch) is being developed with technical assistance and investment support from the World Bank. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 5,369.18 crore, which will be shared between the centre and the World Bank on a 50:50 ratio.