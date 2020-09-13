PM Modi Dedicates 3 Projects Related To Petroleum Sector In Bihar: Highlights

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference today, his office said. 

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday. 

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address:

  • PM Modi dedicates to nation three petroleum sector projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 900 crore.
  • PM Modi started the address by expressing grief over the death of former union minister Raghuvansh Singh.
  • In his last letter, Raghuvansh Singh talked about the development of Bihar: PM Modi.
  • There was a time when road, rail and internet connectivity wasn't a priority in Bihar, PM Modi said.
  • Gas-based industries were a big challenge in Bihar, PM Modi said.
  • Due to the technical help and the co-operation extended by the state government, the project was completed in time: PM Modi
  • I also got the opportunity to inaugurate the Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, PM Modi said.
  • PM Modi said, eight crore poor families got gas connection under the 'Ujjwala Yojna'.
  • Earlier, a gas connection was considered a status symbol. Now, this mindset has changed. Many households now have a free gas connection because of 'Ujjwala Yojna', PM Modi said.
  • He also said that many Corona warriors ensured that the supply of gas cylinders does not get affected because of the pandemic.
  • Return of migrants in COVID-19 times posed challenges but also brought up new possibilities of employment generation in Bihar: PM Narendra Modi 
  • PM Modi urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing norms and wearing a face mask.

