PM Modi Dedicates 3 Projects Related To Petroleum Sector In Bihar: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference today, his office said.
The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.
Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address:
- PM Modi dedicates to nation three petroleum sector projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 900 crore.
- PM Modi started the address by expressing grief over the death of former union minister Raghuvansh Singh.
- In his last letter, Raghuvansh Singh talked about the development of Bihar: PM Modi.
- There was a time when road, rail and internet connectivity wasn't a priority in Bihar, PM Modi said.
- Gas-based industries were a big challenge in Bihar, PM Modi said.
- Due to the technical help and the co-operation extended by the state government, the project was completed in time: PM Modi
- I also got the opportunity to inaugurate the Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, PM Modi said.
- PM Modi said, eight crore poor families got gas connection under the 'Ujjwala Yojna'.
- Earlier, a gas connection was considered a status symbol. Now, this mindset has changed. Many households now have a free gas connection because of 'Ujjwala Yojna', PM Modi said.
- He also said that many Corona warriors ensured that the supply of gas cylinders does not get affected because of the pandemic.
- Return of migrants in COVID-19 times posed challenges but also brought up new possibilities of employment generation in Bihar: PM Narendra Modi
- PM Modi urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing norms and wearing a face mask.