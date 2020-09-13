PM Modi Dedicates 3 Projects Related To Petroleum Sector In Bihar: Highlights

PM dedicated to the nation three projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference today, his office said.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline augmentation project and two LPG bottling plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address: