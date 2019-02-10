PM Modi Flags Off Development Projects In Karnataka

PM Modi also witnessed the e-griha pravesh of 2,384 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening unveiled various development projects in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad in Karnataka.

Arriving from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur in a special IAF aircraft, PM Modi was received at the Hubballi airport by state Revenue Minister RV Deshpande, officials and state Bharatiya Janata Party unit leaders.

Soon after reaching the venue at KLE Institutions in the city's outskirts, PM Modi first remotely laid the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Dharwad) campus and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

He then dedicated to the nation the city distribution project at Dharwad and 1.5 million tonne Mangaluru and the 2.5 million tonne Padur strategic petroleum reserve facility (SPR) facility of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL).

PM Modi also dedicated the doubling of 18-km-long Chikjajur-Mayakonda section railway line for passenger and freight services, and initiated the electrification work of the 346-km-long Hospeta-Hubballi-Vasco da Gama line in this region.

The doubling will increase capacity of this vital route connecting Bengaluru to Mumbai via Hubballi, Belagavi, Goa and Pune.

The electrification of the broad gauge will reduce travel time and emission of greenhouse gases with lower diesel consumption.

PM Modi also witnessed the e-griha pravesh (house-warming) of 2,384 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Dharwad.

Besides Deshpande, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP's state unit leaders BS Yeddyurappa, Jagdish Shettar, Prahlad Joshi and Muralidhar Rai were present on the dais at the public function.