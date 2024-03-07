PM Modi Enjoys 'Majestic' View Of Shankaracharya Hill In Srinagar

PM Modi shared pictures from his trip to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures from his trip to Srinagar, on X (formerly Twitter). PM Modi said that he got the opportunity to see the “majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance”. This marks PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370 five years ago.

Sharing a set of pictures of himself admiring the breathtaking view, PM Modi tweeted, "Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance.”

Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance. pic.twitter.com/9kEdq5OgjX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

During his Srinagar visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to launch several projects, including the inauguration of the “Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine”.

The Prime Minister's visit holds particular significance as it marks his first rally in Kashmir since 2019 and is anticipated to be the largest political gathering in the region since the scrapping of Article 370 five years ago. The event is set to take place at Bakshi Stadium.

The rally is important for the BJP's big picture in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They have made scrapping Article 370 a key part of their agenda, aiming for 370 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP claims that two lakh people will attend, considering it a massive show of support for Prime Minister Modi's development plans.

Despite Bakshi Stadium's official capacity of 20,000, arrangements have been made for a larger crowd. Government employees and self-help groups are mobilised, and big screens across districts will livestream the event.