PM Modi Encourages Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Winners To Be Role Models

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time with the winners of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, in New Delhi today. PM Modi congratulated the winners and encouraged them to stay connected with nature.

The Prime Minister spent some light moments with the children asking them about their activities. He also shared stories from his childhood.

PM Modi said that winning the award is a great opportunity and they must be role models in the society. The Prime Minister also obliged the children who asked him for his autograph.

PM @narendramodi interacts with the winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar - 2019, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yFJcRbqYrp — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2019

PM @narendramodi in a group photograph with the winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar - 2019, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Xoo7awvTHZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2019

This year there were six awards for innovation, three for scholaristic, three for social service, five for art and culture, six for sports and three for bravery. A total of 783 applications were received for the Baal Shakti Puruskar.

This year, two individuals and three institutions will also be awarded under the National Child Welfare Awards category, now renamed as Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The names of awardees were finalised by the National Selection Committee under the chairpersonship of union minister Maneka Gandhi.