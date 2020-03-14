PM Modi Assured No Demographic Changes Will Be Done To J&K: Altaf Bukhari

PM Modi is a man of commitment, Altaf Bukhari said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that there will be no demographic change to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said on Saturday, who met him along with 24-member delegation in New Delhi.

"PM Modi said no demographic changes will be done. He is a man of commitment. His heart beats for people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Bukhari said.

"He understands what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want. He appreciated when we said that we want the same laws as the rest of the country," Mr Bukhari added.

"The prime minister has assured us that the issues pertaining to domicile, land, and jobs will be addressed soon. Nobody will take away the lands and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that a law will be brought for this soon. The prime minister told me that they do not want to disempower the majority," he said.

When asked to comment on the abrogation of Article 370, Altaf Bukhari said: "I don't think we need to say a lot for something which is before the Supreme Court. Political parties have gone to court. It has been challenged."

"Only the Supreme Court or a political consensus between PM Modi and the opposition can restore Article 370," added Mr Bukhari after meeting PM Modi.

On foreign media reports that the abrogation of Article 370 will cause violence, Mr Bukhari said: "First of all, I'll give credit to the people who did not choose to come on the road. Secondly, credit definitely also goes to the planners."

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari launched his party on March 8, also the International Women's Day.

"I didn't leave the PDP. I wish them all the best. Politics is a medium of service. We are common people ... Our party is new. People are the same. Hum puraane khidmatgaar hain," he said.

"We have also requested the release of everyone in preventive detention," Mr Bukhari added.