PM Modi Arrives In Varanasi, Will Launch Over 30 Projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recieved PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today, where he is scheduled to launch over 30 projects.

He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.

PM Modi will unveil a 63-feet tall statue of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi later today. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM Modi will unveil the statue during the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre.

He will also flag off the Maha Kaal Express, which will connect the three pilgrim centres Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

During the visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi will also inaugurate a 430-bed super speciality government hospital and a psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.

The Prime Minister is slated to first participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.